“We felt it was the right time to decrease our prices there, to increase accessibility to the incremental value or features that we've been trying to deliver in the market to more Indian consumers. And we also wanted to do it not just like we did with mobile, which is a good lower entry price point, but across the range of plans that we had under the theory that some of those features like the ability to watch on TV with a basic plan really unlocks more value in the service and therefore, would create more retention, more attractiveness to those plan types for those Indian consumers," Peters said.