Netflix asked to stop streaming ‘Bombay Begums’

While the first two tiers bring in place a system of self-regulation by the platform itself and by the self-regulating bodies of content publishers, the crucial third calls for an oversight mechanism by the central government. These came in the wake of controversies around shows such as Tandav and Mirzapur 2 that were slammed for explicit and inappropriate content. In another instance of crackdown, the Supreme Court pointed out that the Centre's guidelines on regulating digital media do not have any provisions for taking appropriate action against platforms showing inappropriate content.