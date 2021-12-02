Netflix bets big on local productions to draw audiences

Tanya Bami, director, international originals at Netflix said long-format series are at the heart of storytelling for the platform. “We always tell our creators that the best way for titles to travel across the world is for them to first perform well locally, and then grow organically. Our audiences are always looking for a reflection of themselves and their times and language is no longer a barrier," Bami said, adding that while the platform saw a spike in viewership during early days of the lockdown, things have now fallen into a regular routine, even as theatre-going habits return.