Netflix brings password sharing curbs to India

New Delhi: Streaming platform Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts. However, this could result in significant decline in subscriber numbers, they added.

On Thursday, the company said it would start sending out emails to subscribers sharing the service with people outside the household in India. The initiative was introduced in several other markets in the past few months.To be sure, a full clampdown on the shared accounts has not been in place yet, but has only been notified.

A “Netflix Household" is a collection of devices connected to the internet at the main place where the service is watched, and can be set using a TV device. The clampdown will involve the need to enter verification codes for access to the service for up to seven days, or connecting to a Wi-Fi network in the primary location at least once every 31 days.

Netflix will initially send emails to users who are using an account outside a single household and will be asked to transfer their profile to a fresh subscription.

“We’ve now launched that experience in almost all countries we operate in, and we’re seeing that it’s working," Greg Peters, co-chief executive, president and director, Netflix, said at an earnings call.

“We’re positive in terms of both revenue and subscribers relative to pre-launch in all of our regions. But it’s important to note that business impact of that product experience will roll in over several quarters and it’s not an overnight thing. Because, in part, interventions are applied gradually and in part because some borrowers won’t immediately sign up for their own account, but will do so in three-six months or may even take longer, as we launch a title that they’re particularly interested in," he added.

Tackling account sharing between households has been a key focus as it undermines its ability to improve Netflix for its paying members and grow its business, the firm said in a letter to shareholders.

“In May, we expanded paid sharing to 100- plus countries that account for over 80% of our revenue. Cancel reaction was low, and while we are in early stages of monetization, we’re seeing healthy conversion of borrower households into full paying Netflix memberships as well as uptake of extra member feature. We are revenue and paid membership positive versus prior to launch of the paid sharing feature across every region in our latest launch," the company added.

Besides putting restrictions on sharing, Netflix has cut prices across Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya and India.

“Penetration is still relatively low in many of them, so we have plenty of runway without creating additional complexity. Households borrowing Netflix will be able to transfer existing profiles to new and existing accounts," the platform said.

Revenue in the April to June quarter grew 3% year-on-year (y-o-y) for Netflix, driven by a 6% increase in average paid membership, while the average revenue per member (ARM) declined 3% y-o-y. The y-o-y ARM decline was driven by a combination of limited price increases over the past 12 months, leading up to the launch of paid sharing, timing of paid net additions, primarily late in the quarter due to the May 2023 rollout of paid sharing, and a higher mix of membership growth from lower ARM countries, the company said.

To be sure, several on-demand services in India admit they’re losing up to 50% of their revenue as users share account details with friends and relatives. Yet, the clampdown strategy is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it can drive more subscribers since viewers cannot share the same account. On the other, it can lead to less consumer engagement as a significant chunk of consumers still might not be willing to buy separate subscriptions, given that there are so many free options available for users.

“This is a gamble for them in India. They could either hit the jackpot if people believe their content is good enough, or a lot of users could see no reason to pay, especially at a time that rivals like JioCinema are offering programming largely for free," said Anuj Gandhi, media analyst and founder of Plug and Play Entertainment, a media tech start-up. Instead of families that may stay together, a lot of accounts are, in fact, shared among friends, Gandhi pointed out.