Netflix brings password sharing curbs to India

Netflix brings password sharing curbs to India1 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:30 PM IST
Netflix has announced that it will introduce measures to curb password sharing in India in an attempt to increase revenue growth. The move could result in a decline in subscriber numbers, as users who share accounts may not be willing to pay for separate subscriptions. Netflix will initially send emails to users who are sharing accounts outside of a single household, asking them to transfer their profile to a fresh subscription. The company has also cut prices in Indonesia, Croatia, Kenya, and India in an effort to boost penetration in these markets.
New Delhi: Streaming platform Netflix has finally decided to introduce curbs on password sharing in India, a move aimed at building scale as well as ringing in revenue growth, said media experts. However, this could result in significant decline in subscriber numbers, they added.
