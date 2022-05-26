Netflix collaborates with music composer Ilaiyaraaja for ‘Stranger Things’

However, a longer-term contract like the one with SRK, can last anywhere between six months and a year with the actor charging Rs. 7-8 crore. While platforms make use of stars to reach out to mass-market audiences, the latter seek to remain relevant among younger, new-age viewers. OTT platforms are actively looking at all possible aspects of digital marketing, including social media and influencer activities. Artistes and celebrities have wide reach and engagement and using them is a natural outcome of the need to amplify consumption. Using them for regular social media posts is also a relatively cost-effective way to get eyeballs, you don’t need a large media plan or an agency to carry it out and the outcome is faster.