Netflix, Disney, Amazon plan streaming world domination, but meet resistance

Netflix, Disney, Amazon plan streaming world domination, but meet resistance

FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
5 min read . 06:30 PM IST R.T. WATSON, The Wall Street Journal

  • As U.S. streaming giants spend billions making movies and shows in overseas markets, local regulators and producers are pushing back

U.S.-based streaming services are shaking up the entertainment industry’s world order.

Netflix Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Walt Disney Co. and AT&T Inc.’s HBO Max are chasing growth in overseas markets, investing billions of dollars to produce local-language television series and movies. That push is creating boom times—and competition—for writers, actors, producers and crew. It is also threatening established broadcast networks and distributors in other countries and prompting action from local lawmakers and producers over equal pay and content ownership.

