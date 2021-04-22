Netflix, Disney and Amazon’s streaming wars heat up overseas

Following the lead of Netflix Inc., companies such as Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. are pulling away from the production and distribution model of old, in which Hollywood shipped its movies and TV shows abroad, with the content dubbed or subtitled for the local market. Now, with a direct line to consumers through global streaming platforms, these companies are investing billions of dollars to make culturally specific, local-language content to woo subscribers.

