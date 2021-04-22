Subscribe
Home >Industry >Media >Netflix, Disney and Amazon’s streaming wars heat up overseas

Netflix, Disney and Amazon’s streaming wars heat up overseas

Premium
AP Photo
5 min read . 07:00 PM IST R.T. WATSON, The Wall Street Journal

  • With U.S. market saturated, companies are slowing Hollywood exports and spending billions of dollars to make international content

Tech companies and Hollywood studios are increasingly looking to expand their streaming services abroad by spending more money on developing local content geared to the billions of potential overseas subscribers as the U.S. market becomes saturated.

Following the lead of Netflix Inc., companies such as Walt Disney Co. and Amazon.com Inc. are pulling away from the production and distribution model of old, in which Hollywood shipped its movies and TV shows abroad, with the content dubbed or subtitled for the local market. Now, with a direct line to consumers through global streaming platforms, these companies are investing billions of dollars to make culturally specific, local-language content to woo subscribers.

