Netflix disrupted entertainment with binge viewing. Now can it avoid disruption itself?

The company’s stock price has dropped 73% since it peaked in November, meaning there has never been a better time to watch Netflix. This is the sort of corporate identity crisis that every successful company inevitably encounters as industries evolve and incumbents adapt. It’s almost unimaginable that Netflix will see its dominance erode like Netscape and Nokia but there is precedent for powerful companies being sidelined because they fail to stay nimble. In fact, the reason that it’s in this position now is that Netflix has survived this exact stage of the innovation cycle before.