Netflix disrupted entertainment with binge viewing. Now can it avoid disruption itself?
- With the final two episodes of ‘Stranger Things,’ Netflix may offer a business lesson in how to respond when the conditions of a company’s early success change
There’s a massive experiment playing out right now in front of hundreds of millions of people, with billions of dollars at stake and the future of entertainment on the line. It’s better known as the latest season of “Stranger Things."
The experiment began last month, when Netflix released seven new episodes of its most popular show, making this season unlike the previous ones in a notable way: You couldn’t finish it the day you started it.
To most players in the streaming marketplace, that’s simply business as usual. To Netflix, it’s heresy.
The decision to hold the final two episodes of “Stranger Things" until this weekend, five weeks after the first batch, represented a departure from the company’s signature innovation: the binge-watch. It has been more than a decade since Netflix pioneered the model of releasing full seasons of television shows at once, rather than one week at a time, and that concept of bingeing quickly became synonymous with the company. “Netflix’s brand for TV shows is really about binge-viewing," co-chief executive Reed Hastings once said. “It’s addictive, it’s exciting, it’s different."
Except being different is an edge until it becomes a disadvantage. Netflix is still different, but that’s only because the competition has collectively decided that the binge model is already obsolete.
HBO, Apple, Disney, Amazon and Hulu typically drip out episodes of their streaming shows on a weekly basis. Netflix still drops most of them at the same time. Bingeing helped Netflix win the early battles of the streaming wars—and now its many rivals in a fierce competitive landscape are fighting back by using that very strategy against it.
This company that became an outlier when it ditched the conventions of television has become the outlier of the streaming world by sticking to the Netflix way. Bingeing alone doesn’t explain the company’s success over the past decade, but it was the singular phenomenon that distinguished Netflix and revolutionized Hollywood, as streaming television replaced the movie business and music industry as the defining cultural force of our time.
So what happens when the disrupters get disrupted? How do successful companies respond when the conditions of their early success change—and can they? To binge, or not to binge?
These are the fundamental questions facing Netflix as one of the biggest winners in the pandemic economy has become the year’s biggest loser in the ailing S&P 500. The answers might just force this proudly iconoclastic company to swallow its pride.
“I think Netflix does need to and is beginning to change their mind-set about what their business model looks like—and I would have to assume that all options are on the table now," said Macquarie analyst Tim Nollen.
The company’s stock price has dropped 73% since it peaked in November, meaning there has never been a better time to watch Netflix. This is the sort of corporate identity crisis that every successful company inevitably encounters as industries evolve and incumbents adapt. It’s almost unimaginable that Netflix will see its dominance erode like Netscape and Nokia but there is precedent for powerful companies being sidelined because they fail to stay nimble. In fact, the reason that it’s in this position now is that Netflix has survived this exact stage of the innovation cycle before.
Netflix has a history of feeding its strategic playbook to the nearest shredder when the time is right. It was a popular DVD service that mailed movies in paper envelopes before reinventing itself for the age of streaming television. It made elaborate plans to spin off a separate company before hastily abandoning them when it realized that something called Qwikster was a silly idea. It famously swore off selling advertisements before revealing its fingers were crossed the whole time and floating plans to bring commercials to Netflix after all.
So is bingeing next on the agenda? Julia Alexander, who keeps the pulse of the streaming industry as the director of strategy for Parrot Analytics, an entertainment-research firm, says that the future of streaming television looks more like a hybrid model than it did before the pandemic. Flexibility is essential.
“There’s no one hard rule," she said. “And there are always exceptions."
The philosophical tinkering on bingeing is happening at an unusual moment in Netflix’s history. Ads represent one of several tourniquets for a company suddenly bleeding subscribers, as executives revealed during an infamous April earnings call, when the results were so disastrous that they unintentionally fulfilled the company’s mission of entertaining the world.
It’s worth remembering that Netflix losing 200,000 subscribers last quarter means it still has more than 220 million. A slump for Netflix would look like outrageous success for every other streamer that no longer believes in bingeing. And the company’s executives insist that it’s not planning big changes to the binge model. While they’re not exactly in the habit of sharing proprietary data, it’s a safe guess based on their behavior that Netflix’s internal metrics suggest bingeing is better.
“I still think that our members, by and large, want to watch what they want, as many as they want, when they want," Bela Bajaria, the company’s head of global television, told my Wall Street Journal colleague Joe Flint.
Ted Sarandos, the co-CEO with Mr. Hastings, also said recently that production delays during the pandemic allowed the company to study the effects of unintentional tweaks to the signature bingeing model. Some binged their favorite shows. Others savored them one at a time. “What we found is that fans kind of like both," Mr. Sarandos said.
A Netflix spokeswoman said the company hasn’t changed its position on release strategy since then.
Netflix’s competition in the streaming business clearly sees three problems with bingeing. The first is churn: It gives people an excuse to cancel subscriptions if they can breeze through their favorite shows and come back for the next season. The second is basic economics: It requires a supply to meet the incessant demand that can be unsustainable. The third is buzz: It drains the water cooler.
And it was just before the pandemic when their rivals followed the shifting incentives away from Netflix’s approach.
It says a great deal about Netflix’s market stature that not even Apple or Disney tried beating the company at its own game. When their platforms flickered to life in November 2019, they redefined the lines of competition. Their executives might as well have asked themselves what Netflix wouldn’t do. Apple launched with three episodes of “The Morning Show" and Disney with two episodes of “The Mandalorian" in the first week, and the shows reverted to the weekly format of traditional appointment television from there.
It soon became the standard release strategy across the industry. In 2020, 35 of the 50 top new streaming series were bingeable releases, according to Parrot data. Last year, that number fell to 14. So far this year, it’s 15.
The anti-Netflix approach worked so well that we're stealing it.
Netflix’s decision to embrace advertising was a jolt that endangered the safest assumptions about the company’s plans. Then came the hybrid strategy for the “Stranger Things" rollout: a drop of seven episodes, a six-week pause, a drip of two more this weekend. Now some analysts predict Netflix will keep toying with distribution models before it considers killing the binge altogether and moving to a weekly schedule for hit dramas with established fans.
“My gut feeling is that Netflix won’t do it right now with their big marquee titles because it’s such a core part of their identity," Ms. Alexander said. “But I do think it makes a ton of sense for the next season of ‘The Crown’ or ‘Bridgerton’ to release weekly. That audience is there. They might complain, but they’re still going to pay. Because they want to watch."
What I want to watch is how the great “Stranger Things" experiment plays out. This season alone is already responsible for 880 million hours of viewing, and that astonishing number will cross the one-billion mark with the finale. Whether that’s enough to change Netflix’s stance toward the innovation that made Netflix won’t be known for a while.
We’ll just have to wait to find out what happens next.
