The tell-all Netflix documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan , now has its first trailer. This time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not holding back at all. They will discuss the “other side" of their well-known love story, according to the show's synopsis. The first episode of the Netflix docu-series will debut on December 8.

As reporters crowd their car and Harry speaks about not wanting "history to repeat itself", the teaser then cuts to images of Princess Diana coping with a similar situation. The comparative imagery apparently indicates Harry and Meghan meeting a similar fate like Lady Di, who died in a tragic car accident while trying to avoid paparazzis.

“There was war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas," is heard in the trailer - swiftly establishing the theme of the show. It further intensifies as Harry says, “It’s a dirty game."

Six episodes will cover the beginning of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romance, which has been a mystery so far. The episodes will also show the challenges that led them to renounce their royal responsibilities and the transition to their new home in the United States. The first three episodes of the documentary will be accessible when it premieres, with the last three episodes scheduled for distribution the following week, starting on December 15.

Meanwhile, a picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle being surrounded by paparazzi that was featured in the trailer for their Netflix documentary has been revealed to be "fake". As per reports, the picture—which showed a crowd of cameramen—is in fact from a Harry Potter premiere in London. It is from a time when the Royal couple did not even meet each other.

The picture turned up as the top search result for "paparazzi" on the most popular stock image website Alamy, according to Royal expert Ingrid Seward, who called it a "careless" error from Netflix.

(With agency inputs)