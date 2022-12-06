'Harry & Meghan': Netflix documentary on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to show Royal Family’s ‘dirty game’1 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:43 AM IST
‘There was war against Meghan to suit other people’s agendas,’ is heard in the Netflix trailer.
The tell-all Netflix documentary of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan, now has its first trailer. This time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not holding back at all. They will discuss the “other side" of their well-known love story, according to the show's synopsis. The first episode of the Netflix docu-series will debut on December 8.