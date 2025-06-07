Netflix, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms announce long-term creative partnership

Global entertainment giant Netflix, on Saturday, 7 June 2025, announced a long-term creative partnership with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms with the aim to build a new era for Indian stories for a global audience, according to a social media post on platform X.

“From India, to the world. Netflix and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms are entering a creative collaboration for a new era of Indian stories,” said Netflix in a social media post on platform X.

According to the news agency PTI's report, Netflix and Balaji will “deliver fresh and culturally resonant content” customised for streaming audiences.

“At Balaji Telefilms, storytelling has always been at the heart of everything we do — whether through cinema, television, or digital platforms. Partnering with Netflix, the world’s leading storytelling platform known for its premium content and constant innovation, is a big moment for us,” said Ekta Kapoor, as cited by the news agency.

“It allows us to bring powerful, culturally rooted, and emotionally resonant stories to a global audience. The beginning of this new collaboration marks an exciting new chapter where we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver content that entertains, inspires, and connects people everywhere,” said Kapoor, according to the agency report.

Balaji and Netflix have worked together earlier on many films like Kathal, Pagglait, Jaane Jaan, and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, as per the news report.

"At Netflix, our focus is to serve audiences with very diverse tastes and this collaboration will bring unique stories in rooted ways, marking an exciting new chapter in our creative journey,” said Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India, cited in the agency report.

Balaji Telefilms shares closed 4.18 per cent higher at ₹85.94 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹82.49 at the previous market close. The entertainment giant Netflix announced the collaboration on Saturday, 7 June 2025.

Netizens React People on the social media platform reacted to the collaboration between Netflix and Balaji Telefilms, with some users not expecting the companies to get together, while others appreciated both companies' long-term creative collaboration efforts.

“From parivaar to premiere, Ekta Kapoor goes global,” said a social media user named MissMalini.

Others, like a social media account named Fair Film Reviews, said, “Unexpected collaboration!!”