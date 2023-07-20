Netflix gains nearly 6 million subscribers after imposing password password sharing crackdown. Details here2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 09:44 AM IST
Netflix's crackdown on password sharing has led to a surge of 5.9 billion new subscribers. The company expects continued growth and plans to expand the crackdown globally.
Streaming giant Netflix announced on Wednesday that its crackdown on password sharing has been a huge success, resulting in an additional 5.9 billion subscribers. Netflix ended June with 238.4 million subscribers worldwide, and the company expects similar subscriber growth for the July-September period.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×