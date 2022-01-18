Netflix gives its toughest audience what it wants

Netflix has raised prices in other geographies since, but the U.S./Canada market is the company’s largest and most lucrative, accounting for 44% of total revenue with only 35% of the subscriber base. The recent increases also create even more distance between Netflix and its competitors. The company’s most expensive plan costs 33% more than the most premium offering from HBO Max. And that streamer, owned by AT&T, is currently offering a 20% discount to that price for the first year.