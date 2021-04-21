NEW DELHI : New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix has said its production teams are going through ‘a particularly tough time’ in countries such as India where the covid-19 pandemic is raging on and disrupting schedules. However, Netflix said its partnership with Reliance Jio in India has helped take its content to new demographic through low-cost mobile plans.

The Reed Hastings-owned company added 3.98 million paid subscriptions in the January to March quarter globally, with 1.36 million of these coming from the Asia-Pacific region.

Earlier this year, Netflix announced more than 40 originals for 2021, saying that it was looking to expand its slate by nearly three times compared with 2020 across languages and genres, without disclosing investment figures.

As far as Indian offerings go, the company has said that a thriller titled Dhamaka starring Kartik Aaryan is slated for this quarter.

“Something that we’ve seen is quite successful for us in pretty much all the markets we serve around the world is leveraging go-to-market partners who have existing relationships with consumers as a way to expose them to the Netflix service and then have them make it easy to pay (for the service)," Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer at Netflix said during an earnings call.

“And of course, the ultimate and easy (way) to pay is (if) it’s just included (as part of) the sort of bundled offerings that we’ve been doing more of, and (Reliance) Jio is a great example of a partner we’ve been working with there (in India) to really bring the service to a new demographic at a very low price associated with low-cost mobile plans that they are offering as well as home-based IPTV (internet protocol television) plans. And those have been successful for us as well," Peters added.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Jio to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month (Rs399). The subscribers were offered the option to upgrade to traditional plans. Netflix is also hard-bundled with Jio’s fixed broadband service with free access to subscribers opting for data plans starting at $20 per month (Rs1,499). The streaming platform, in July 2020, started testing a $4.7 per month (Rs349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops.

Netflix’s partnership with Reliance Jio was expected to help the OTT platform close the year 2020 with 4.6 million paid subscribers in India, as per a November analysis by Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services in the Asia-Pacific. Netflix does not share country-specific subscriber numbers.

Calling India a "tremendous opportunity", Ted Sarandos, co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, Netflix, said during the earnings call that the company’s confidence in the country stems from the success of investments till date. “India, we are still figuring things out. And so that investment takes some guts and forward-looking belief," founder Hastings added.

To be sure, the company believes production delays from covid-19 in 2020 will lead to a 2021 slate that is more heavily second half weighted with a large number of returning franchises. “And while the roll-out of vaccines is very uneven across the world, we are back up and producing safely in every major market, with the exception of Brazil and India," the company said in a letter to shareholders on Wednesday.

