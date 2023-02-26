After being appointed as the exclusive licensing agent for American streaming platform Netflix in India and South Asia, Black White Orange seeks to cash in on the huge fan base of original Indian intellectual properties (IPs) in view of the increasing popularity of web originals in India.

The brand licensing agency plans to tap into uncommon product categories such as ice-creams, pizza and make-up in collaboration with platforms and creators, as well as apparel and stationery. The biggest challenge for the brand licensing business in India is the proliferation of a black market and unwillingness of consumers to pay for originals which often tend to be exorbitantly priced.

“Not much work has happened so far in merchandising and licensing, except with certain IPs in the kids category. We’re trying to look at products that tie in with the context of individual shows and movies, and may also belong to categories that other shows have not brought out previously," said Mitali Desai, chief operating officer and co-founder, Black White Orange.

While the company has had to start from scratch after two years of covid-induced disruptions, the surge in e-commerce during the pandemic is an opportunity it can leverage, Desai said. It will work on Netflix’s international titles like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, Bridgerton, One Piece, and Money Heist as well as Indian originals like Zoya Akhtar’s Archies adaptation starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.