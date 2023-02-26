Home / Industry / Media /  Netflix India licensing agent backs original IPs
Back

After being appointed as the exclusive licensing agent for American streaming platform Netflix in India and South Asia, Black White Orange seeks to cash in on the huge fan base of original Indian intellectual properties (IPs) in view of the increasing popularity of web originals in India.

The brand licensing agency plans to tap into uncommon product categories such as ice-creams, pizza and make-up in collaboration with platforms and creators, as well as apparel and stationery. The biggest challenge for the brand licensing business in India is the proliferation of a black market and unwillingness of consumers to pay for originals which often tend to be exorbitantly priced.

“Not much work has happened so far in merchandising and licensing, except with certain IPs in the kids category. We’re trying to look at products that tie in with the context of individual shows and movies, and may also belong to categories that other shows have not brought out previously," said Mitali Desai, chief operating officer and co-founder, Black White Orange.

While the company has had to start from scratch after two years of covid-induced disruptions, the surge in e-commerce during the pandemic is an opportunity it can leverage, Desai said. It will work on Netflix’s international titles like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Rebel Moon, Bridgerton, One Piece, and Money Heist as well as Indian originals like Zoya Akhtar’s Archies adaptation starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x