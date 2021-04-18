Netflix is chill about pandemic’s end

That won’t be easy. Content costs continue to soar, and the emergence of other streaming rivals owned by established Hollywood studios will limit some of the library content Netflix can access. It was therefore little surprise that the company just signed a multiyear deal with Sony Pictures—one of the few studios left without its own streaming outlet. That deal covers domestic rights to Sony’s theatrical movies, plus some of its older library, and is worth more than $1 billion over its lifespan, according to people familiar with the deal cited by The Wall Street Journal. Netflix is also paying $450 million for the rights to two sequels to the popular murder mystery “Knives Out," according to a report by Variety.