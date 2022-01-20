Netflix is expected to log smaller profit as it spends more on content

“Don’t Look Up," a satire about a comet that is on a collision course with Earth, logged more than 152 million hours of viewership on the streaming platform in the week ended Jan. 2, making it the most-viewed show on the service as measured by weekly data going back to the summer. The “Don’t Look Up" results come after the success of “Squid Game," a South Korean dystopian drama that made its debut in September and became a global phenomenon.