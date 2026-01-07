As India’s OTT growth shows signs of plateauing beyond large cities, streaming platforms are turning their attention south.
Netflix, JioHotstar bet big on the South as India’s OTT growth slows
SummaryThe push for southern content by Netflix and JioHotstar is seen as a strategy to boost India's OTT growth. With a growing audience of 601.2 million, premium regional originals could engage viewers beyond metropolitan areas, fostering broader market appeal.
