Netflix leads the pack in dubbing films fresh off the theatres

“Netflix has always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere. And dubbing plays a big role in making that possible. Dubbing is a work of art and our goal with dubbing is to tell stories in a way that stays true to the creative intent; and to take those stories to audiences around the world without losing that intent," said a spokesperson for the platform that dubs and subtitles content in up to 37 languages. “As with all things at Netflix, we are constantly trying to get better with the hope that more and more of our series and films reach new audiences in India and around the globe."