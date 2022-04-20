Netflix loses 200,000 subscribers, hints at ad-supported model

In a letter to shareholders late Tuesday, Netflix said, “It’s increasingly clear that the pace of growth into our underlying addressable market (broadband homes) is partly dependent on factors we don’t directly control, like the uptake of connected TVs (since the majority of our viewing is on TVs), the adoption of on-demand entertainment, and data costs. In addition to our 222 million paying households, we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100 million additional households. Account sharing as a percentage of our paying membership hasn’t changed much over the years, but, coupled with the first factor, means it’s harder to grow membership in many markets - an issue that was obscured by our covid growth," the letter added.