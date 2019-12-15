Netflix may launch new cheaper subscription plans in India. Here's a sneak-peek

NEW DELHI : After launching a new mobile-only plan of ₹199 per month few months ago, Netflix is now planning to launch cheaper but long-term subscription plans in India. Netflix has already started testing these subscription plans. If you are lucky, these new plans might show up on your Netflix app.

Netflix's new yearly subscription plans under testing:

Netflix's new long-term subscription plans will be much cheaper than the current existing ones.

₹1,919: This plan comes with a 3-month validity option and is 20% cheaper when compared with the existing ₹2,397 ( ₹799x3) plan.

₹3,359: This plan comes with a 6-month validity option and will be cheaper by 30% from the current plan ( ₹4,794).

₹4,799: The yearly subscription plan of Netflix is cheaper by a whopping 50% as presently a user has to shell out ₹9,588 for 12 months.

These new plans are, however, available only to some new users, and they may see different options.

Netflix's current subscription plans:

The OTT player currently offers four plans in India, with its premium plan costing ₹799 per month.

Rs199: It is the base plan and is for mobile and tablet users at ₹199 per month.

₹499: In this plan, you can watch on laptops, TVs as well as on mobiles/tablets but only on a single screen at any given moment.

₹649: This plan allows users to watch Netflix on two screens at the same time. It is particularly useful for families who are watching different shows or movies at the same time.

₹799: This one allows you to watch Netflix on 4 different screens and you can also can view it on ultra HD mode.

The video streaming app is hoping to attract more users with the introduction of the long-term plans in India. Online content consumption in India has seen massive growth with data plans becoming more affordable.

"We believe that our members may value the flexibility that comes from being able to pay for a few months at once. As always, this is a test and we will only introduce it more broadly if people find it useful," a spokeswoman for Netflix India was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Netflix Chief Executive Officer Reed Hastings said last week the company was spending about $420 million on content for India, where it has already launched original series such as gangster drama "Sacred Games" and police procedural "Delhi Crime".

Netflix's first animated series from India, "Mighty Little Bheem" had been watched by 27 million households worldwide. The producer of original series such as "The Crown" and "Sex Education", Netflix has nearly 160 million paying users worldwide, but has not disclosed subscriber figures for India.