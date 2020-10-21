Netflix may test just how essential it is

Regardless of how long the pandemic persists — and as much of a leader as it is now with 195 million paying members — Netflix’s growth is slowing in the U.S., and so it’s going to need another way to pay for its immense content bills. The company added only 2.2 million net new subscribers globally during the period, missing its own forecast of 2.5 million. And once Hollywood can fully return to filming, the company is likely to ramp up spending again and resume burning cash, as executives reiterated in Tuesday’s letter. Plus, there’s the impending Disney threat. Walt Disney Co. just announced a shakeup that entails reorganizing its media operations around its streaming initiatives. That means the full force and imaginative brilliance of Disney is behind its budding streaming business, and its studios have been given direct orders to make it their life’s mission to propel Disney+. Until now, Disney+ has thrived mostly on brand power while lacking much in the way of actual new content — that’s about to change.