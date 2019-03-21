Netflix may test low-cost mobile subscription in India

LOS ANGELES: American streaming service Netflix is looking to expand its local user base in India by introducing a low-cost mobile option for subscribers.

Currently the video-on-demand platform has plans starting at Rs. 500 per month in the country, much higher than rival players like Amazon Prime Video that demands Rs. 999 for a year and Hotstar that works with Rs. 1200 annually.

“We are always looking for ways to make Netflix more enjoyable and accessible. We will be testing different options in select countries where members can, for example, watch Netflix on their mobile device for a lower price and subscribe in shorter increments of time.

Not everyone will see these options and we may never roll out these specific plans beyond the tests," an official statement from the company said. Sources say the new plan will be an addition to existing ones and not a substitute to them.

At the Netflix Labs Day, a global media outreach event in Los Angeles, Netflix chief product officer, Greg Peters had admitted the product was niche and high-end for the Indian market. “We are however, looking for ways to expand the user base," Peters had said alluding to the possibility of new price options.

(The writer was in Los Angeles at the invitation of Netflix)