Netflix needs another midstream change in India. Here’s why
Lata Jha 10 min read 12 Mar 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Summary
- In an effort to widen its subscriber base, Netflix had slashed its pricing, acquired films featuring superstars, and amped up its slate of original Indian shows. The strategy is paying off. However, its original content hasn’t been able to match the quality of its rivals’ shows. Why is that?
MUMBAI : It was such a joy to catch One Day (a recent romantic drama)—it seemed so original and refreshing despite being an adaptation," Srishti Singh, a Delhi-based college professor, told Mint, explaining why she likes shows on streaming platform Netflix. “Then I have all-time favourites like The Crown," she added. Singh liked the sixth season of the historical drama on the British royals so much that she even pushed Neha Sharma, her childhood friend, to watch it.
