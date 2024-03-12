Netflix needs another midstream change in India. Here’s why

A separate challenge with production of OTT originals in India is the dipping enthusiasm for new names. After an initial rush of bullish spending when they looked to consolidate their presence in India, streaming platforms have been slowing investments in the country. Spending has dipped by 50% in many cases, and anybody who isn’t a marquee producer is finding it difficult even to make a pitch. Content studio heads are waiting for things to ease, as most platforms take a long time to get back on scripts and ideas. Moreover, there has been much uncertainty in the air because of the Disney-Reliance and Zee-Sony mergers.