Netflix needs to handle its freeloaders delicately

How big of an issue that is depends greatly on whom you ask—and when. “Password sharing is something you have to learn to live with because there’s so much legitimate password sharing, like you sharing with your spouse, with your kids," Netflix founder and co-chief executive Reed Hastings said in an earnings call in late 2016. But a test program in the markets of Chile, Costa Rica and Peru announced last month indicates a possible change of heart. Under that program, subscribers can add “sub-accounts" for up to two people they don’t live with for about $3 a month. In announcing the program, Netflix noted that accounts being shared between households is “impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members."

