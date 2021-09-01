NEW DELHI: American streaming platform Netflix has announced a multi-year, series partnership with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment known for films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Gully Boy and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara . The first two projects to be produced as part of the collaboration have been tentatively titled Dabba Cartel and Queen of the Hill .

While Dabba Cartel is a story of five housewives who run a high stakes secret cartel, set in the backdrop of 1960s Mumbai, Queen of the Hill focuses on the relationship between two ambitious women in the same city.

Incidentally, Excel has so far, partnered with rival Amazon Prime Video to create shows such as Mirzapur, Made In Heaven and Inside Edge.

“We are excited to join hands with Excel Entertainment. They have continuously pushed the boundaries of entertainment and given us stories that have stood the test of time," Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India, said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Netflix had completed five years of launch in India and had announced 40 plus originals, saying it is looking at expanding its slate by nearly three times as compared to 2020 as it programmes across languages and genres. The platform’s older partnerships with Bollywood content creators include Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Viacom18 Studios and Anil Kapoor’s company.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month (Rs. 399). The platform added 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. While the company does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!