Netflix partners with Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani for multiple web shows.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month (Rs. 399). The platform added 1.5 million paid memberships globally in the June quarter. While the company does not disclose India-specific numbers, they are said to hover around the 4.6 million mark, according to Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom and technology industries in Asia Pacific.