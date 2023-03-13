Netflix pivots to film licensing in India as originals disappoint

Calling even successes like Fabulous Lives relatively niche as compared to hits by other platforms such as The Family Man (Amazon Prime), a senior executive at a content studio said Netflix is yet to see that one big breakout title and pointed out that its first major success Sacred Games was released in 2018. “Movies are still getting some subscriptions but the India originals don’t seem to be delivering for Netflix," the person said adding that it’s become far tougher to get meetings with executives and the whole cycle from pitching to them getting back takes much longer. The company has also realised that drama, as a genre, is not working for it. Another producer whose show was cancelled after a significant portion was shot, said the platform is suffering from a lack of connect with on-ground sensibilities and price cuts in December 2021 haven’t been supplemented with enough local expertise in the country.

