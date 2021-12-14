US-based OTT platform Netflix today announced that it will reduce the prices of various plans available to the user in India in an attempt to gain more subscribers.

The announcement comes on the wheels of another OTT player Amazon Prime announcing to increase its tariff.

Here is how the various plans available to Indian audiences across Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar:

Netflix:

Mobile only plan reduced to ₹149 from 199.

Basic plan reduced to ₹199 from ₹499.

Standard plan now available at ₹499 from 649

Premium plan reduced to ₹649 from ₹799.

Amazon Prime:

The Amazon Prime membership will be costlier by ₹500 on the annual package.

The new Amazon Prime membership will begin at ₹1,499 instead of ₹999.

Amazon Prime new monthly pack will now be charged at ₹179 instead of ₹129. The quarterly pack which costs ₹329 till yesterday will move up to ₹459.

Disney+Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar which had introduced new yearly plans and subscription from 1 September. The new plans start at ₹499 and go up to ₹1,499 per year.

₹499 plan:

The cheapest plan to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription now stands at ₹499. However, the streaming quality has been limited to HD and the content will only be available on mobile phones.

₹899 plan:

Subscribers can watch contents of Disney+Hotstar on two devices

The two devices can be a tablet, TV, or even a mobile.

₹1,499 plan:

The flagship plan offers content in 4K and this will be a major upgrade compared to previous plans as users will be able to stream content simultaneously on four devices.

Once the number of users exceeds four, one of the previous logged in accounts will automatically log out.

