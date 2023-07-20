Netflix removes basic ad-free plan in US and UK

Netflix removes basic ad-free plan in US and UK2 min read 20 Jul 2023, 01:27 AM IST
- The $9.99-a-month basic plan would no longer be available for new or rejoining members, says Netflix
The video streaming platform Netflix on Wednesday said it has removed its basic plan in the US and UK in which users could watch shows and movies without commercial ads, as the company tries to draw more subscribers to its ad-supported tier.
The $9.99-a-month basic plan would no longer be available for new or rejoining members, said Netflix on its website.
Users who are already on the plan could continue to remain on it until they change plans or cancel their account.
The cheapest ad-free plan is now priced at $15.49 a month in the US (£10.99), according to the company’s website. The standard plan with advertising is priced at $6.99 (£4.99) monthly and the premium plan, which allows more users and offers ultra-high definition, is $19.99 (£15.99).
The company had launched a $7-per-month option with commercials last November in 12 markets, including the US, as an alternative to ad-free plans. It was designed to attract more customers and add a new revenue stream as competition for online viewers intensified.
Netflix had also cracked down on households sharing passwords in May and forced users who share an account outside the same home to pay an additional fee, which in turn triggered droves of users to sign up for its cheaper ad-tier base.
In May, the company said the ad-supported tier had reached nearly 5 million active users per month, in a pitch that emphasized the breadth of its programming to potential advertisers.The company is scheduled to report its second-quarter results after markets today where investors will assess risks from the ongoing strike in Hollywood.
