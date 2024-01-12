‘Annapoorani’ controversy: Why Nayanthara's film is under fire | Explained
An FIR has been filed against actor Nayanthara, film director Nilesh Krishnaa, and one other person for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also written to Zee and they also took down the film from its platform.
Tamil language film "Annapoorani - The Goddess of Food", featuring Nayanthara has been embroiled in a controversy for hurting religious sentiments. In the film, a controversial statement has been made about Lord Ram. The film depicts the daughter of a Hindu temple priest in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu eating meat and later entering a high-stakes cooking contest, where she cooks meat.