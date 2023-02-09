Netflix rolls out password sharing crackdown
Subscribers in Canada and Spain who want to share an account must pay extra monthly fee
Subscribers in Canada and Spain who want to share an account must pay extra monthly fee
Netflix Rolls Out Password Sharing Crackdown in New Markets
Netflix Rolls Out Password Sharing Crackdown in New Markets
BY SARAH KROUSE | UPDATED 2月 08, 2023 04:28 午後 EST
BY SARAH KROUSE | UPDATED 2月 08, 2023 04:28 午後 EST
Subscribers in Canada and Spain who want to share an account must pay extra monthly fee
Netflix Inc. on Wednesday fired the starting gun on a broader rollout of password sharing limits around the world, saying it would enforce new restrictions in Canada, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand.
Now the streaming company will only allow sharing among people in those markets who live in the same household. Subscribers who want to share their accounts with people outside their home will have to pay to do so. The change will mean that many account sharers will soon lose access to accounts they borrow.
In Canada, Netflix plans to charge a monthly fee of CAD $7.99 per additional sharer. That is more than the CAD $5.99 monthly cost of its ad-supported tier of service there, but less expensive than its basic, ad-free plan, which costs CAD $9.99 a month.
Roughly 100 million people watch Netflix using someone else’s account, a practice the company says is limiting its revenue and ability to continue to invest in new content.
The new password plan is part of a multifaceted strategy by Netflix to spur revenue growth after a turbulent 2022. But the new policy comes with risks. Company executives have said they know limiting sharing could be unpopular with users and may prompt some to cancel the service, but they hope to win them back with hit content.
Subscriptions are meant to be shared only by people who live together under the same roof, Netflix says. The company plans to expand the sharing limits into more countries in the coming months. It is unclear when the changes will be rolled out in the U.S.
The company said in its Wednesday blog that while it has made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix accounts, with popular features such as multiple profiles and streams, “they’ve also created confusion about when and how you can share Netflix." Netflix rolled out several tools late last year that helped users begin to limit sharing on their own accounts and is now enacting a wider policy.
Under the new policy being rolled out in Canada, Spain, Portugal and New Zealand, subscribers to Netflix’s pricier standard and premium plans can pay to share with up to two other people in those countries. Members on its basic plan in those countries won’t be able to share their account with others.
In those countries, when primary account owners sign in, they will see a prompt that guides them through a process to indicate that they are the main household using the account. The company will then use network and device signals to determine whether other account users are part of that household.
Account sharers will see a prompt that allows them to pay to start their own new account, but they won’t be able to watch using the borrowed login information.
Netflix early last year rolled out an “add an extra member" feature in Chile, Costa Rica and Peru that let primary account owners pay to share their Netflix subscriptions with a limited number of people who don’t live with them.