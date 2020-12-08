Netflix's ‘StreamFest’ results in 8 lakh app downloads in India

New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix that rolled out two days of free viewing labelled as ‘StreamFest’ last weekend saw eight lakh mobile downloads of the app in India, according to analytics firm Apptopia. Though it is unclear how many of these users will translate into paying subscribers, the figure represented a 2570% increase in downloads versus the previous week. Globally, the Reed Hastings-owned platform saw 1.3 million downloads for the free trial period.

Originally intended for two days, Netflix had to extend the offer over the week as StreamFest ran to full capacity and the service tweeted to let users know it would inform them when they could get a two-day pass on their registered email ID.

According to a recent analysis by Media Partners Asia, an independent provider of research, advisory and consulting services across media, telecom, sports and entertainment industries in the Asia Pacific region, Netflix is estimated to close the year with 4.6 million paid subscribers in India.

Overall, the service is expected to command more than 25 million subscribers in the Asia Pacific region by the end of 2020. India could comprise up to 9% of the platform’s global revenue share in Q3 2020.

To be sure, the service is doing its bit to stay ahead of the curve. In September, Netflix India partnered with Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers at plans starting $5.3 per month (Rs. 399) and above. In July 2020, the platform had started testing a $4.7 per month (Rs. 349) ‘mobile plus’ plan in India, which allows single HD streaming on mobile, tablets and laptops, allowing it to penetrate deep into the heartland.

The mobile-specific plans have been coupled with the launch of a Hindi user interface as well as local Indian offerings such as Mismatched, Jamtara- Sabka Number Ayega and She, original films like Guilty, Choked and Bulbul which have been big hits during the lockdown, along with foreign titles such as Extraction, Old Guard, Money Heist, Never Have I Ever and a host of Korean, Spanish and Japanese content.

