Netflix’s ‘The Irishman’ viewed by 26 million households: Ted Sarandos

NEW DELHI : Martin Scorsese’s crime drama for Netflix, The Irishman has managed to grab eyeballs despite being unusually long at three-and-a-half hours of watch time.The Robert De Niro and Al Pacino-starrer is expected to draw about 40 million household views in the first 28 days of streaming since its release on 27 November, according to Netflix’s chief content officer, Ted Sarandos.

Further, during his talk at the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York City on Tuesday, Sarandos said 26.4 million households had already made its way through at least 70% of the three-and-a-half hour film. That completion rate is the company’s standard benchmark when it reports select viewership statistics. According to its last quarterly report in September, Netflix had about 158 million subscribers worldwide. Sarandos noted that both tallies undercount the number of people that actually watched the film as many people gather to watch the film together under one household account.

During an earnings call in October, Sarandos had emphasized that Netflix’s big offering for viewers in the coming months would be an exciting and exhaustive movie slate, naming titles such as Michael Bay’s big scale actioner 6 Underground to Oscar hopefuls like Marriage Story, The Two Popes and Eddie Murphy’s return in Dolemite, apart from The Irishman.

“These are big, theatrically ambitious-type films that you’ll be able to watch on Netflix, included in your subscription. It really is a fundamental change in the economics of how people enjoy films. It’s the first time we’ve seen this scale and volume of films in one quarter, so we’re really excited about it," Sarandos had said.

While much of the Twitter universe called the Scorsese film boring, reviews for it in India have been unanimously glowing.

“This is digital Scorsese at his dingiest and most macabre, though in order for the gloominess to land, the director indulges his most familiar, most enjoyable impulses, nestling moments of charm, warmth and hilarity amidst what might be the most despondent stretch of cinema in his entire repertoire. The Irishman clocks in at nearly three and a half hours, but it earns each and every minute, acting as reflective post-script to a career’s worth of brutal iconography for all involved. The result is a masterwork on par with anything in their respective oeuvres," says the Firstpost review.