Netflix says THIS about legal notice on Madhuri Dixit comment in Big Bang Theory

“As an individual, I believe that all such programs that use derogatory language in the name of humour must be taken down. We even have recent observations from an honourable high court on the need to regulate content with vulgar language on social media and OTT. While the Big Bang Theory episode may be one such issue, there are plenty of other shows where the content needs to be regulated. But I hope this incident has highlighted the need for content moderation on streaming platforms when foul language crosses a particular line. In our society, even today, swear words are not spoken in the presence of family, women, children, etc., then why is OTT an exception?" he added.