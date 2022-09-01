Netflix seeking top dollar for brands to advertise on its service4 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 07:19 PM IST
Streaming giant aims for Nov. 1 launch of ad-supported tier, ad buyers say
Netflix Inc. is looking to charge brands premium prices to advertise on its coming ad-supported platform, according to some ad buyers, a sign the streaming giant is expecting strong interest from companies that have long looked to reach its audience.