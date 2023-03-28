Netflix served legal notice over Madhuri Dixit comment in Big Bang Theory, Jaya Bachchan says 'badi gandi zubaan hai'2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
The exchange between two characters in the popular sitcom has garnered attention, wherein Sheldon Cooper calls Aishwarya Rai a poor man's Madhuri Dixit, in response, Raj Koothrapalli replies, ‘Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute’
A legal notice has been served to Netflix asking them to remove the first episode of season two of popular sitcom Big Bang Theory for comparing Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit.
