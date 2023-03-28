Actor and MP from Samajwadi party Jaya Bachchan also shared her opinion on this scene in an interview with Times of India. The veteran actress asked if Kunal Nayyar is “insane". And said that he has a “badi gandi zubaan hai (he is foul-mouthed). She also went on to say that the actor needs “to be sent to mental asylum," and his family should be asked what they think of his comment.