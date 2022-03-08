Monika Shergill, vice-president of content at Netflix India, has come a long way in her creative journey. In a career spanning nearly two and a half decades, the 47-year-old has seen opportunities for female actors evolve dramatically from caricatures that reflected the traditional patriarchal view of society, to the real, flawed and nuanced characters that video streaming services reward them with, along with enviable pay.

Shergill, who joined the Indian unit of the American streaming giant in 2019, hired a team of women to head the film and series slate, including Tanya Bami as series head and Pratiksha Rao as director of original films and licensing. Currently, at Netflix India, five of the seven top content executives are women.

“The fact that my team has women leading the development of films and series helps bring a different energy and perspective to the table," Shergill said in an interview.

It’s important for women to support women, but real equity will come from men learning to watch and support the content these women create, she said.

Women power at the American streaming platform is notable not just in India. According to its latest inclusion report released in February, Netflix grew from about 8,000 to 10,000 full-time employees globally in 2021. Women now make up 51.7% of its global workforce, up from 48.7% in 2020.

Clearly, with women at the helm of affairs, Netflix is attempting to dissolve the gender stereotypes that have traditionally existed in India’s entertainment industry.

In the past year alone, it brought out female-centric tales such as Pagglait about a young widow coming to terms with her husband’s death only to discover truths she didn’t know when he was alive.

Or film actor Kajol-starrer Tribhanga on three generations of women in a family. Aranyak, meanwhile, saw Raveena Tandon play a feisty cop tracking a murder and Bombay Begums was created around the struggles of women in the corporate world.

Since 2018, over 50 women actors have made their streaming debuts on the platform, including Tandon (Aranyak), Surveen Chawla (Decoupled), Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari (The Girl on the Train).

Women writers such as Gazal Dhaliwal, Alankrita Srivastava, Kanika Dhillon, Nupur Pai and Sonam Nair have also found an outlet.

“Looking for powerful stories is at the centre of our programming strategy, but we do ask for women-centric stories that we want a fair number of in our slate. We may have a long way to go, but we’re making conscious progress in terms of diversity and inclusion to reflect as many lives as we can," Shergill said.

As a service, Netflix recognizes the importance of bringing more female voices onboard, Shergill said, on-screen and behind the camera.

“It’s not just a social responsibility but also great for the entertainment business because women consume a fair bit of content, and if we don’t bring out their stories, it’s like having only half a perspective," she added.

The service has 15 titles on such themes coming up in 2022, and since 2021, 18 of its originals have featured women in central roles.

Shows and films in the coming months include Mai, Chakda Xpress, Heeramandi, Monica and the second season of Masaba Masaba, among others that will feature actors such as Tabu, Masaba, Neena Gupta, Anushka Sharma, and Sanya Malhotra, across age groups and backgrounds.

The platform said it is actively looking to hire women and women of colour to direct, write and produce originals besides headline casts and work in technical crews.

Sonam Nair, who is working on the second season of the platform’s comedy-drama Masaba Masaba, said sexism in Indian film and television industries restricted women who did muster the courage to work in these sectors to departments such as hair, make-up and art that were presumed to need a “female gaze".

“It is now more common to see women in other leadership roles. Also, earlier, one was asked to make do with whatever the producers wanted to give us, but one is happy with what one is paid now," Nair said.

The other big advantage is that streaming platforms such as Netflix do not restrict women to specific looks or age brackets, which allows a show that revolves around someone like Masaba Gupta, who may not have found space as a lead in a feature film, she added.

