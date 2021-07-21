Netflix subscriber additions slow down as pandemic wears off

“We are making sure that we increase the accessibility of the service and our ability to participate in more and more parts of the world’s population that don’t have as much means to pay. As we bring in lower price plan offerings that sort of decrease average revenue per member, we’re also thinking about that from the calculus of expanding the funnel in a way that delivers total net positive revenue," Greg Peters, chief operating officer and chief product officer said during the call, adding that the company launched its mobile plan in 78 countries this quarter. India was the first country to have a mobile-only Netflix plan in July 2019.