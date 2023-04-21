Netflix sued for casting ‘black woman’ as Queen Cleopatra2 min read 21 Apr 2023, 08:06 PM IST
- In Queen Cleopatra, which is set to be released on 10 May, Netflix chose to cast British actress Adele James to play the queen known especially known for her antiquity, the prototype of the romantic femme fatale
Egypt is not happy how Netflix has decided to portray their former queen Cleopatra. A lawyer from Egypt has sued the OTT platform seeking that their streaming services be banned in the country where Cleopatra ruled as the country's last active ruler from 51 to 30 BC.
