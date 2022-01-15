Netflix teams up with four Grand Slam tournaments for Tennis docuseries

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Good news for Tennis fans as Netflix has teamed up with the four Grand Slam tournaments, the ATP Tour, WTA Tour, and ATP Media to present documentary series. For the first time, fans will be able to share in a year in the life of some of the world's best tennis players as they journey around the world, seeking to win on the sport's biggest stages. Netflix will begin the series with the Australian Open, releasing in 2022 only.

"The series will offer an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams," the US streaming giant said in an official statement.

"The series will offer an unfiltered look at life inside the competitive sport of professional tennis through the perspective of the players and their teams," the US streaming giant said in an official statement.

The series will showcase behind the scenes of the two tours, the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

"We are excited to continue bolstering our lineup of sports programming with this behind-the-scenes documentary series," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

Box to Box Films is an award-winning production company based in London, helmed by Academy Award-winning producer James Gay-Rees and BAFTA-nominated producer Paul Martin. They have also created four-part series THE KINGS for Showtime, MAKE OR BREAK for Apple TV as well as THE THREE KINGS and MAKE US DREAM for Amazon Prime.