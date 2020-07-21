Netflix tests new low-cost price plan for India

In a recent interview with Mint, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India had admitted the pandemic had caused massive disruption with all production halted in India since mid March. The company, however, had planned in advance and was ready with a slate of 17 titles, she had added. These included a clutch of Bollywood films for direct-to-digital release (Anurag Basu’s comedy drama Ludo, Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz, mystery thriller Raat Akeli Hai, satirical comedy Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare) and a bunch of web shows such as Mira Nair’s adaptation of A Suitable Boy and Mismatched, a romantic comedy. The Rs. 3,000 crore investment over a period of two years quoted by founder Reed Hastings during his last India visit proves Netflix’s commitment to the country, she had added.