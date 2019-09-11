Netflix ties up with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment

New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix has announced a partnership with Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content arm of his company Dharma Productions. The two will create a range of fiction and non-fiction shows for subscribers of the video-on-demand platform.

Johar has already directed one part of the anthology series, Lust Stories for Netflix and is slated to direct a portion of its sequel, Ghost Stories. Dharmatic Entertainment has announced Guilty, featuring Kiara Advani as part of the slate for Netflix.

“I am incredibly excited about our partnership with Karan Johar - one of India’s greatest modern storytellers. Johar and Dharmatic Entertainment will have all the creative freedom and support they need to create pioneering dramas and unscripted series - as well as films - for our members all over the world," Bela Bajaria, vice president, International Originals, Netflix, said in a statement.

Ironically, the movie library of Dharma Productions currently rests with Netflix’s biggest rival in India, Amazon Prime Video that has come to acquire a reputation for accumulating mainstream, blockbuster commercial entertainers. Netflix, on the other hand, is still known for its niche content meant for discerning audiences though it is looking to tweak the elite reputation with its latest ₹199 mobile-only plan and a slew of narratives in vernacular languages.

“With its unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach, Netflix provides a fearless space for creators. I'm super excited about the projects we already have in development and the limitless possibilities ahead. To create universal stories from India that the world discovers is an incredible and unprecedented opportunity," Johar said in a statement.



