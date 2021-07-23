New Delhi: Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation have partnered on Vivo, an animated musical adventure featuring songs from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Tony, Grammy, and Pulitzer Prize-winning singer and songwriter. The film that premieres on 6 August on Netflix, will feature the voices of Zoe Saldaña, Michael Rooker, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer.

Vivo is directed by Oscar nominee Kirk DeMicco, co-directed by Brandon Jeffords, written by Quiara Alegria Hudes, produced by Lisa Stewart, Michelle Wong and Rich Moore.

Animation offerings have increasingly found appeal in India where animation and visual effects industry, which currently commands more than 10% of the global market share, has the potential to scale up to 20-25%, according to a recent media and entertainment industry report by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The two segments, that have together grown 17% from $0.7 billion in 2015 to $1.3 billion in 2019, can create 75,000-1,20,000 jobs over the next five years with their contribution to the nation’s GDP rising by 0.06-0.08% over the same period, the report said.

Former I&B minister Prakash Javadekar had earlier said that animation, visual effects, gaming and comic are sunrise sectors and Indians are providing backend support to top filmmakers of the world.

The push for animation, meanwhile, is based on the success of Hollywood offerings like The Jungle Book and The Lion King, whose 3D effects make for immersive big-screen viewing. Outings like these will play a big role in bringing people back to theatres post the pandemic, industry experts say.

Further, with many live shoots and big-scale productions likely to be put on hold until things normalize completely, content creators are hoping visual effects and animation can come to the rescue, given that much of this work can be done remotely at lower costs.

