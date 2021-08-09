New Delhi: American video streaming service Netflix has said that the next season of its fantasy superhero series Lucifer will start streaming on 10 September.

First premiered on Fox in 2016, Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman.

It is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. The format was later picked up by Netflix. It stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German and Kevin Alejandro in lead roles.

In a blog published last December, Monika Shergill, vice-president, content, Netflix India said the country was big on international titles in 2020. German series Dark was on the Top 10 row in India for 95 days while Spanish series Money Heist featured on the list for 170 days.

Turkish series The Protector was among the most popular titles in the fantasy genre last year and was also the non-Indian, non-English title that was viewed the most with subtitles and/or dubs. Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back-Evolution, Blood of Zeus and One-Punch Man (season two) were the most popular anime titles in India last year.

In September 2020, Netflix India partnered with Reliance Jio, to offer a free mobile-only subscription to post-paid subscribers for plans starting at $5.3 per month ( ₹399). This partnership was expected to help the OTT platform notch up 5 million subscribers in India according to a report by research firm Media Partners Asia earlier this year, with rival Amazon Prime Video commanding 17 million paid users.

As per another report by the research firm, Netflix commands 14% of India’s total online video revenue market while Amazon takes up 7%. Netflix does not share country-specific subscriber numbers. Disney+ Hotstar, on the other hand, has around 34 million subscribers in India, making up approximately a third of the platform’s total subscriber base.

