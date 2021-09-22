Still, recent movie projects based on Mr. Dahl’s books have had a mixed reception at the box office. In 2005, a Warner Bros. “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" movie starring Johnny Depp was a big hit, grossing $475 million worldwide, according to IMDb. But more recent releases haven’t fared quite so well. A 2016 version of “The BFG," produced by Disney and directed by Steven Spielberg, grossed $195 million and was profitable, but a HBO Max version of “The Witches," released last year and starring Anne Hathaway, earned tepid reviews and grossed roughly $27 million.