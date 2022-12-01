Netflix to let tens of thousands of subscribers preview content

The practice is old hat among major studios, who have tested content since the Silent Era, seeking input from viewers outside of the entertainment industry for a real sense of how characters and story lines will fare. “Fatal Attraction" filmmakers reshot the 1987 film’s ending after it scored low with test audiences, even though the change was controversial among its cast, former Paramount Pictures CEO Sherry Lansing told her biographer. The film went on to earn six Oscar nominations.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}