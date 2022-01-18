New Delhi: American streaming service Netflix will premiere The Tinder Swindler , a documentary on Israeli conman Shimon Hayut, who duped women on dating apps, posing as a billionaire, on 2 February.

Video streaming platforms in India have been fast building on non-fiction category, traditionally considered the mainstay of television. Reality TV is a genre that Viacom18 has taken to its digital platform Voot with the launch of Bigg Boss. Netflix launched a comedy contest Comedy Premium League last year, and is planning a dating show IRL: In Real Love, the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and a bunch of documentaries too.

Telugu language streaming service aha Video recently premiered a celebrity food show Bhojanambu, while Disney+ Hotstar brought out a dance reality show Dance+. Though still nascent, reality TV on streaming platforms may attract fence-sitters to sample digital content through such tentpole shows, said media industry executives. The trend would be in line with linear television where several new viewers start to tune in on weekends when unscripted content is on offer, they added.

The viewing for non-fiction series on Netflix in India grew more than 250% year-on-year in 2020, with Indian Matchmaking and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives emerging as the most popular titles. International shows such as The Last Dance, Love is Blind, Tiger King, The Social Dilemma, The Ted Bundy Tapes also gained traction.

Platforms are following the tried and tested Bollywood model of finding appeal in stories based on real people and incidents with biopics and documentaries.

While Netflix saw traction for its film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, the real-life story of an Indian Air Force officer, Bad Boy Billionaires —a four-part documentary on Indian businessmen Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, Subrato Roy and Ramalinga Raju was also appreciated.

