Netflix to stream ‘Extraction 2’ on 16 June1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Viewers have become increasingly language agnostic owing to dubbing and subtitling of international shows popular for high-quality storytelling and production.
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, will premiere Extraction 2, a sequel to the 2020 film, on 16 June. Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Farahani and Adam Bessa reprise their roles, with Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili joining the cast.
